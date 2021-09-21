Norma and Ferrell Odom
LONGVIEW — Norma Odom (Memaw) and Ferrell Odom (Poppy) both passed and walked hand in hand into paradise on Thursday, September 16th at the age of 79 and 80 respectively. Norma was born September 19th, 1941 in Lasalle, Louisiana and Ferrell was born August 26th, 1941 in Longview, Texas. Ferrell and Norma are survived by their son Jimmy Odom, daughter-in-law (daughter) Laura Odom, their two grandson’s Brian and Stephen Odom and their two granddaughter-in-laws Aly Lamborn-Odom and Hannah Savage Odom, and Ferrell’s sister Nora Odom-Alcock. Ferrell and Norma are preceded in death by Ferrell’s parents Jack and Audrey Odom, Norma’s parents Harold and Aileen Hardwick, Ferrell’s brothers Jimmy and Floyd Odom, and Ferrell’s aunt Audrey Lehman.
Norma was a beloved grandmother, an adored mother, high school sweetheart to Ferrell Odom, and caretaker to all. With a passionate love for Jesus and family, Norma centered her life around those close to her. While she enjoyed chatting with relatives on the phone, being with her friend Juanita, and her law-court/judge shows, there was nothing Norma loved more than her family, especially her husband Ferrell and only son, Jimmy.
Ferrell, better known as ‘Poppy’ to an entire city, church, and community, was a lover of life. Ferrell was a long time maintenance man turned retiree who lived his whole life in service to his family that lived just next door and others. As beloved members of White Oak Community Church, Ferrell had the definition of a servant’s heart, and, with every word and action, exuded Christ’s love to all he came in contact with. Being a fisherman through and through and being a fisher of people for God’s kingdom were Ferrell’s two greatest passions. The fullest recipients of this love were his wife and high school sweetheart, Norma, his son, Jimmy, his daughter-in-law, Laura, his two grandsons Stephen and Brian Odom and their wives Hannah Savage and Aly Lamborn-Odom, and his great-granddaughter Rory Savage Odom who looked to him as a hero. The world is a brighter place because of Norma and Ferrell Odom’s presence here, and their passing together is a beautiful reflection of their lives lived here because they entered into eternity side by side. They are loved dearly, and will be missed, but this is not goodbye.
A graveside celebration of life is being held for Normal and Ferrell Odom at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 22nd at White Oak Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
