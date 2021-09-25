Norma Faye Aguilar
LONGVIEW — Norma Faye Aguilar age, 59 of Longview, Texas passed away on September 7, 2021, in Longview, Texas. She was born on May 22, 1962, in Red River County, Texas to Bobby Dean Pate and Martha Dell Briggs.
Norma loved to be outside enjoying the sun and working on her flowers. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. She was a proud long time member of Longview Baptist Temple and devoted follower to Brother Roche. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, great grandbaby and her dog, Mimi.
Norma is survived by; Olivia Rodriguez & Fernando Rodriguez their children: Ismael Rodriguez, Natalia Rodriguez, Leonardo Rodriguez & Angelica Rodriguez, Jamie Bravo and his children: Ke’atra King & Ja’kayla Bravo
Trista Dominguez her children: Marco Garcia, Cesar Garcia, Jazelyn Mendez & Cruz Mendez Great Grandson: Gio Garcia
Brother: James Briggs, Jr. & Ruthann Briggs, & Autumn Briggs
She was preceded in death by; Parents Martha Dell Briggs Bobby Dean Pate
James L. Briggs, Sr. and one daughter Hope Esperanza Nicole Bravo. A private family services will be held in Hughes Springs at a later date.
