Norma J. (Jan) Trent
LONGVIEW — Norma “Jan” Trent, 89, passed from this earthly life on April 29, 2021, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, David Leigh Trent, in 1987 and parents, Hoyt and Ruby Wilbourn of Arp, Texas. She is survived by daughters, Teresa Panza and husband Tom, of Taos, NM and Tina Hiett and husband, David of Austin, Texas, grandson, Trent Palmer, granddaughter, Leslie Walters Allen and great grandsons, Tommie Leigh Allen and Nicholas James Allen.
The newly married Trent couple began their life together in Longview in 1951, where David worked for Texas Eastman and Jan was an active mother and housewife. They attended First Methodist Church in Longview. Jan volunteered for Good Shepherd Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Order of Eastern Star and a long list of extremely devoted, friend-filled bridge groups!
The graveside memorial service officiated by Heart to Heart Hospice Chaplain, Lawrence Thompson, will be held Monday, May 3, at 10:00 at Memory Park Cemetery, 2823 E. Marshall Ave., Longview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longview Humane Society or a charity of choice. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
