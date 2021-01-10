Norma Jean McDuffie
LINDEN — Norma Jean McDuffie, 92, of Longview, Texas passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview and had been a resident of Summer Meadows Nursing Home in Longview. Mrs. McDuffie was born to Vivian and W.B. “Cap” Harris, Sr. in Linden (Cass County) on June 3, 1928. Norma graduated from Linden High School and completed a business course in Ft. Worth. She was a faithful member of Caves Springs Baptist Church and worked for many years as a home caretaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents,; husband, S.D. “Dutch” McDuffie; daughter, Shirlie Renee Anderson; brother, W. B. “Buck” Harris, Jr.; brothers-in-law, “Red” McDuffie, Gerald McDuffie, Shelby “Shorty” McDuffie; sister-in-law, Loma Nell (Surratt) Harris and niece, Loma Nicole Harkins and husband, Charlie.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Aaron and Anitra Anderson of Longview, Texas; son-in-law, David Anderson of Stonewall, LA; sister, Willa Dean (Pete) Harris of Linden, TX; brother, James Orval Harris of Longview, TX; great-grandson, Jonathon Myers and several nephews and nieces.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Perry Hart officiating. Burial to follow in the Caves Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service on Monday.
