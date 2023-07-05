Norma Lee Admas
CARTHAGE, TX — Norma Lee Howell Adams, 88, of Longview, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 30, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage, Texas. A time of visitation will be at 1 pm with the funeral following at 2 pm. Elvy J. Adams will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Norma was born July 19, 1934 to Ella and Buck Howell in Pittsburg, Texas and was raised by her aunt and uncle, Bertha and Louie Diffey. She attended schools in Henderson, Texas, and on September 26, 1949, she married Billie Hugh Adams in Beckville, Texas. This past September they celebrated their seventy-third anniversary. Norma spent time working at Thiokol Chemical and Safeway. She was most proud of her many years spent as a homemaker, raising her two children, and volunteering with numerous organizations. She spent time helping with Cub Scouts, PTA, girl’s youth softball, and little league football. She had many hobbies including quilting, painting, cooking, and making ceramics, which eventually led to her opening her own business, Norma’s Novelties, in Longview, Texas.
If you knew Norma, then you knew her faith in Jesus was real. She was a longtime member of Reel Road Church of Christ in Longview, Texas. She spent her entire life serving her family and others. She never met a stranger and her Christ-like heart was evident to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunt and uncle, her brother James (Jim) Howell, and sister Katherine (Kay) Jones.
She is survived by her loving husband, her son Jody Adams and wife Lisa, of Tyler, Texas and daughter Julie Adams and wife Luz, of Longview, Texas. Her surviving grandchildren, Brian Adams and wife Mandi, and Allison Adams Gay and husband Art, all of Tyler, Texas. Great-grandchildren Jake, Trent, and Ellie Adams, all of Tyler, Texas. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margie Adams Hargis, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Adams, Jake Adams, Trent Adams, Chris Hightower, Colton Hightower, and Joey Shivers. Honorary pallbearer is her nephew, Robert Jones.
Heartfelt appreciation is extended to her sister-in law, Margie, for her tireless love and devotion in caring for “Shorty” and Bill. Special thanks are extended to the loving nursing staff and caregivers of Arabella of Longview, Bluebonnet Point Wellness of Bullard, Lifecare Hospice of Longview, and Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.
Flowers are permitted at the funeral home or donations can be sent in her honor to Unforgettable Tuesday’s at Greggton Global Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview, Texas 75604.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neal McCoy bringing Vince Gill to Longview for concert
- Food, fun, fireworks: Fourth of July activities on tap across East Texas
- Longview 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered for love of music, devotion to family
- Business Beat: LEGO store open; speakeasy coming to downtown Longview
- Author's latest thriller set in Longview
- Arrest follows allegation of student, educator relationship
- One killed, four injured in fireworks explosion
- Longview-area UPS workers prepare for impending strike
- Business Digest: Longview World of Wonders hires assistant director
- Rangerettes' 84th line includes 2 new members from Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.