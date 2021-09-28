Norman Dale Harrell
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Norman Dale Harrell, 77, of Daingerfield will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Daingerfield Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Clark Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Norman was born April 16, 1944 in Daingerfield to John and Evie Mae Puckett Harrell. He died on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
He was a member of Lilley’s Chapel Church of Christ, worked at Lone Star Steel as a machinist and was a member of U.S. Steel Workers of America. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Irene, Johnnie Mae, Julie, Dorothy, Donald, Reginald, Billy Gene, and Gerald.
Survived by his son, John Harrell and wife Nicole of Franklin, TN; daughter, Tina Bullard and husband Larry of Pittsburg; grandchildren, Wyatt and Avery Harrell of Franklin, Eric Bullard, Kassie Nunez, Nelson Nunez, Kristin Waldon and Buddy; great grandchildren, Brody Waldon, Connor Nunez, Diego Nunez, Ricky Nunez; sister, Sue Resendiz of Longview as well as numerous family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at Nail-HaggardFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Longview streets no longer blocked 'as precaution' for possible white supremacy rally
- New housing development planned off Judson Road in Longview
- Authorities seek escaped Harrison County jail inmate
- Longview man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
- Kilgore woman to enter guilty plea in burglary of Longview nonprofit
- Builder opening cage-free dog daycare, boarding facility in Longview
- Fire at Longview country club closes building
- Police: Longview man arrested on firearm theft charge posed with gun on social media
- Couple brings pizza franchise to Longview area
- Two Longview men accused of firing shots at homes, cars set for trial
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.