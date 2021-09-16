Norman Dale Miller
LONGVIEW — Norman Dale Miller was born in Clovis, New Mexico to William T. Miller, and wife Thekla, who preceded him in death as did his wife of 59 years, Oline Miller.
Norman is survived by their two children, Amy Anderson and husband Philip Anderson, Allan Miller and wife Micki Miller. There are 6 grandchildren, Kristi Cruthirds and husband Ryan, Michael Miller and wife Elizabeth, Brad Knight and wife Jannon, Kelly Hood and husband Ryan, Kevin Miller and wife Alaina, Andee Poteet and Frank. There are 12 great grandchildren, Maddie, Pierson, Jackson, Reid, Maycee, Jillian, Emerson, Maebry, Caroline, Cole, Beckham, Collynn and Norman’s sister Wildeanna O’Brien.
Services will be held at Rader Funeral Home, in Longview. The service will be at noon, on Saturday, September 18. There will be an early visitation starting at 11:30 am. After the service there will be a private internment at Rosewood Cemetery, the family has asked for a private time to say their final farewell. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.