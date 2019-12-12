Norman L. Bruce

Mr. Bruce was born on October 18, 1929, in Mandeville. Arkansas to the parentage of Willie and Fannie Royal Bruce. He peacefully departed this life on the morning of December 4, 2019.
Mr. Bruce attended Love Chapel Elementary School in Hughes Springs, Texas. He united with the Love Chapel Baptist Church at an early age. He later entered the Catholic faith and remained a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Daingerfield, Texas until death. He worked for 33 years at Lone Star Steel before retiring. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed everything from riding horses to hauling pulpwood.
On June 19, 1958, Mr. Bruce united in marriage with Arthur L. (Tannie) Bruce.
Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by his father and mother, Willie and Fannie Royal Bruce, his wife Arthur L.(Tannie) Bruce and three children Debra Wilson, Bobby Bruce, Sr. and Ricky Bruce, Sr., one brother Clinso Bruce and four sisters Iris Bruce Powell, Juanice Bruce Washington, Justine Bruce Royal and Doris Bruce Young
He is survived by 6 children Charlesetta Bruce and Norma Elaine Evans, both of Daingerfield, Texas, Debbie Juhlke (Dr. Timothy) of Round Rock, Texas, Darrel Bruce (Angela) of Temple, Texas, Jerry (Marilyn) Bruce of Hughes Springs, Texas and Rosie Neal of Hughes Springs, Texas; one brother and sister-in law, Norris and Carlenta Bruce, two sisters Loisteen Harris (Edward) Texarkana, Arkansas and Rosie Nance of Arlington Texas, 28 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vickie and Larry Smith, Sr. of Daingerfield, Texas; and a host ofnephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
