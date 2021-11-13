Norris Ferrell Phillips
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Norris Ferrell Phillips, 83, of Daingerfield will be held 2 PM Monday, November 15, 2021 at South Union Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Thompson officiating. Private family interment services will follow in Bradfield Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Horn- Nail- Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield.
Norris was born on February 23, 1938 in Daingerfield to Jake and Eunice Phillips. He went home to be with his Lord on November 10, 2021. He graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1957. He retired from Brown and Root in 1983 and worked for Fluor-Daniels until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Geraldine Cason. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jo Phillips; daughters and sons-in-law, Jo Ann and Mark Crossland, Vanessa and Floyd Carpenter; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and La Rae Phillips; grandchildren, Elton Crossland, Randy Crossland, Brittany Johnson, Chris Carpenter, Olivia Mills, Ashlee Phillips, Michael Phillips; seventeen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and sisters, Fay Newman and Marty Tilton.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the funeral home.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.