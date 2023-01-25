Norsha Cone
MARSHALL — Norsha Cone, 77, died on January 19, 2023. A native Texan, Norsha and her husband, Tim, retired to the mountains of Western North Carolina in 2016. Norsha is survived by her husband; her son, Noel Bass; and her sister, Iris Mobley. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends, whom she loved dearly. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
Norsha loved nature. Birds and butterflies had a special place in her heart. She was an excellent gardener and her capacity for creativity was boundless. She had an eye for making everything around her more beautiful and the ability to make that happen.
Norsha wished to be cremated and desired that no service take place. Those wishes were honored. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to one’s favored worthwhile charity organization.
