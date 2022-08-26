Norton Lovell
GILMER — Funeral services for Norton Lovell, 94, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Gilmer Church of Christ with Brother John Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow at Gilmer City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm, prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
Norton was born May 12, 1928, in West Mountain, Texas, to F. L. “Teamer” and Josephine Smith Lovell and passed from this life August 22, 2022. He was a Gilmer High School graduate, earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas A&M University, Master of Education Degree from East Texas State University, and National Math and Science Institute Grant from University of Texas.
Mr. Lovell was owner/operator of Lovell Dairy, 1949/1950; worked at Gilmer ISD, Junior High Math Teacher, Principal, Bus Driver, Coach-1950/1954; Parson Chevrolet- Part-time while teaching and getting his Master’s Degree- 1950/1954; U. S. Air Force -1954 - 1956 as 1st Lieutenant; Parsons Chevrolet- Sales Manager, Service Manager, Insurance Manager - 1956-1963; New Diana ISD, Math Teacher, High School Principal - 1963-1974; Hallsville ISD- Math Teacher, High School Principal 1974-1980; New Diana ISD Superintendent- 1980-1990; and retired to travel. After retirement acted as interim superintendent until vacancy could be filled at New Diana ISD 2 1/2 years., Harmony ISD 1/2 yr, and Sabine ISD 1 yr. He then retired to travel and enjoy his cattle ranch.
He was an Honorary Member of Texas Association of School Administrators, Member of Texas Association of High School Principals, and a Member of Texas Association of Teachers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lou Darnell Lovell; son, Michael Norton Lovell and his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Sue Ann Lovell Snider and her husband, Kirk; grandson, Michael Meek Lovell and his wife, Lindsey; grandson, Will Ivy Lovell and his wife, Mim; great grandchildren, Audrey Lorelei Lovell, Michael Eugene Meek Lovell, Archer Randall Lovell, and Walker Lane Meek Lovell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, F. L. and Josephine Smith Lovell.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp Gilmont, 6075 SH 155, Gilmer, Texas 75644.
Please visit Norton’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
