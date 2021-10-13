Norval D. “Red” Hasley
WHITE OAK — On October 9, 2021, Norval Dwight “Red” Hasley met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ face to face, at his home in White Oak, TX. Red was born September 24, 1928 in Byers, TX to William James (Red) and Ruby Bell Hasley. He arrived with a shimmering glow of red hair and quickly became known as Red Hasley.
Red’s mom died when he was 13 years old. After her death he moved to East Mountain to live with His Aunt Effie and Uncle Euel White. While in school, he played on the football team, state qualifying basketball team and ran track. He graduated from East Mountain High School in 1946.
After graduating, Red proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy preparing maps and flight plans for naval aircraft. He was stationed at Patuxent River, Maryland Naval Base. In 1948 he received an honorable discharge from the Navy and began working as a roughneck in the West Texas oilfields. He went to work at Eastman Kodiak in 1951 and retired in 1986. During his Eastman career, he worked in the lab, polyethylene plant and maintenance department.
In 1951, he attended an East Mountain volleyball game, where a pretty young lady caught his eye. Janet Coyle soon became the love of his life. On His 24th birthday, in 1952, they were married. This past September, Red and Janet celebrated 69 years of marriage.
During those early years of marriage, God blessed the union with three children: Hugh, Jimmy and Jana. Red coached many of their sporting events and attended many more. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling throughout the United States. Red instilled his love for the great outdoors in his children. When he retired, he began teaching his grandchildren to hunt, fish and camp plus increased their vocabulary with his expressive quips. He endeavored to make every event they were in, even into his 80’s.
Red was faithful to his Lord, by serving as a deacon at East Mountain Baptist Church, RA leader, Sunday School teacher, and dedicated youth parent/leader. He traveled the United States on many church mission trips, helping to build places of worship and making many lifelong friends along the way. Still faithful in his later years, he loved his men’s Sunday School class at Calvary Baptist Church of Longview.
Red loved White Oak Schools and supported all school activities. He served on the School Board for 6 years. He believed in a solid educational foundation for all children. And he knew what a real Roughneck was from his oilfield days, as a derrick man.
Red Hasley had a laugh that was very contagious, which he passed on to one son and one grandson. His laugh will be missed, but still heard throughout other Hasley generations.
Those left to cherish their memories of Red are his wife, Janet. Children and their spouses: Hugh and Joy; Jimmy and Gina; and Jana and Bob McGoldrick. Grandchildren and spouses: James and Caitlin; Jeremy and Erica; Ginger and Robert Davis; Bethany and Justin Andreas; Jaron and Natalie; and Joel and Courtney. Great-grandchildren: Addison, Austin and Hadlie; Thomas, Jessie and Ruby Davis; Jack, Jase, Noelle, and Josiah; and June and Margot. Also, brother-in-law John Dodd and sister-in-law Dorthy Coyle. And numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends near and far.
Preceded in death by his parents, siblings Norman, Nita, Jack, Lester and Effie; and granddaughter-in-law, Marquita Hasley.
Visitation will be Friday, October 15, from 5-7:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home, 401 North Center, Gladewater. Celebration of Life services will be held at East Mountain Baptist Church, Saturday, October 16, at 1:00 PM. Officiating will be Bros Donnie Barron and Ken Brumley. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to White Oak ISD, designated to the newly established Red and Janet Hasley Legacy Scholarship Fund, c/o White Oak ISD, 200 South White Oak Road, White Oak, TX 75693.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.