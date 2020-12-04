Novella Gray, a profound woman of inspiration, served as the matriarch of her family. Throughout her life she continued to sow seeds of love, wisdom, and encouragement strengthening her family’s foundation. Through her guidance she reared college educated adults, who would go on to inspire their own children to become accomplished productive citizens. Despite having only a sixth-grade education, she would become a business owner as a well-known beautician in Longview for over 50 years. Furthermore, she studied theology at Letourneau University where her passion to teach the Bible with true understanding was aided by the knowledge she gained from Dr. Reverend McKinley. Later, she would become an ordained Minister under the Methodist doctrine as well as a Sunday School Evangelist in the CME Church. She traveled to small churches in East Texas to fulfill her mission of teaching the Word of God.
Her love showed no limits opening her home to those not bound to her by blood grafting in Nita Steele as a daughter. She was a foster parent, offering her home for safe haven to children in need. She was a lifeline to others, carrying those in need on her shoulders until they could stand alone. She may not have been an overly expressive person, but when she loved you, you knew it. She was an example for all who are striving to meet their potential.
She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Mack Gray and her beloved son-in-law Tony Kindle. She is survived by two daughters, Angela Kindle and Beverly Williams, her son Donald Gray, and a special grandson, Darryl Porter.
Although we had her for 98 years, it will never be enough. We find solace in the foundation that Novella, Mama, and Big Mama laid as she taught each of us to be better, strive for more and most importantly do for others when they cannot do for themselves. These tenets will forever be ingrained in who we are. Our only recourse is to honor her by carrying on her legacy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.