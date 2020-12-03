Octavius Eulalee Bowers Epps

Octavius was born on March 15, 1920 in Center, Texas to John B. and Gertrude Hayden Bowers. She lived most of her life in Center, growing up on a large cotton farm just outside of town. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church. She graduated as Salutatorian from Center High School in 1937. That summer she moved to Houston to attend Draughon’s Business School. Her first job was in the business office of a trucking company near the Houston Ship Channel. Shortly after the trucking company closed, she moved to San Augustine where she had accepted a job at REA (Rural Electrification Administration). While living in San Augustine, she met Calvin Maurice Epps. They were married on January 4, 1942, and soon after they moved to the Corpus Christi Naval Base during World War II. They lived in a 4-plex apartment on the base where their first daughter was born. After being honorably discharged, they moved back to Center where their first son and second daughter were born. In her 100 years, she saw her family’s transportation change from a wagon pulled by mules to automobiles, the Great Depression, World War II, and man landing on the moon. She even vacationed in all 50 states! Octavius was an extraordinary woman of strong character with a deep faith in and love for her Lord and Savior. She raised her children to love Jesus as well. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and she loved the outdoors, especially hunting. We thank God for blessing our lives with the gift of this extraordinary lady, who was our dear Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Cousin and Friend! She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Octavius was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin brother and sister, and her husband of 54 years.
She is survived by her three children, Vera Epps Seilhan of Longview; Calvin Lee Epps and wife, Pat of Houston; Leta Epps Sledge and husband, Scott of Austin; grandchildren Melanie Fleeman, Scott Seilhan and wife Abby, Brendan Seilhan; Michael Epps and wife Patty, Stephanie Epps Baker and husband Curtis, Brian Epps and wife Rebecca; Daniel Sledge and wife Monica, Leslie Sledge Guillory and husband Adam; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation is at First Baptist Church, 117 Cora Street, Center, Texas 75935 on Saturday, December 5th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Brother Rick Webb, Buckner Westminster Place Chaplain, will officiate, and interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1554 State Hwy.7 E, Center, Texas.
We would like to thank all the staff of Buckner Westminster Place of Longview for their care and support throughout her 12 years there.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions in Octavius’ name to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Benevolence Fund at First Baptist Church of Center.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
