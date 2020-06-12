Odean Grindle
Odean Grindle
HENDERSON — Franklin Odean Grindle from Tatum, TX was born December 17, 1953 in Kilgore, TX and passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Longview, TX.
He preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Juanita Grindle. He is survived by his dog and best friend Trigger, his daughter Lindsey Villasenor, son James Grindle, brother Donald Grindle, grandson Paul Villasenor, Jr. and his two nephews, Randall Grindle and Robert Grindle.
Odean was retired, but had spent most of his life as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting and shooting guns.
Funeral services for Odean will be held Saturday, June 13 at 2 pm at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. A visitation will be held from 12 to 2 pm Saturday prior to the service.

