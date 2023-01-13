Officer Larry Solomon, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Larry Solomon, Jr., a loving husband, father, brother, and son; a devoted officer, a friend to all, who remained strong and fought to the very end, died on January 7, 2023, at his home after a courageous but quick battle with cancer.
Larry was born on March 25, 1992, in Henderson, Texas to Larry, Sr. and Patricia Solomon. A 2010 graduate of Mt. Enterprise High School, Larry played both football and basketball for the Wildcats before answering the call to service in the United States Marine Corps where he served as a field wireman, working in communications. In January of 2011, Larry was deployed to Afghanistan for the first time. He was deployed a second time in November of 2013. While enlisted, Larry was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as well as a Good Conduct Medal. While assigned to the 9th Com, Battalion at Marin Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Larry met his wife, Shawna; and after a whirlwind courtship of 7 months, he proposed to her at Del Mar Beach in Oceanside, California. Larry and Shawna were married on July 27, 2013, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Kameron Joshua on December 8, 2015, and most recently welcomed their second son, Jace Patrick, on January 10, 2022.
While in high school, Larry became interested in law enforcement. His interest did not waiver, and in 2015 he was hired by the Longview Police Department where he worked as a patrol officer until October of 2020 when he was selected to serve as one of the K9 handlers. It was at this time that he was partnered with K9 Jiro who quickly became his partner in the field and a member of the Solomon family. Larry loved Jiro. On August 5, 2017, Larry responded to an accident in which a vehicle had wrecked into a tree. By the time Larry had arrived on scene, the vehicle had caught fire and the driver was still trapped inside. The driver door was pinned closed and could not be opened. With the flames growing, Larry reached in the vehicle and lifted the trapped driver through the window and drug him from the flaming vehicle. After Larry had carried the driver to safety, the vehicle became fully engulfed. Due to Larry’s actions, and in recognition of outstanding performance and exceptional actions taken above and beyond the call of duty, Larry was awarded the Longview Police Department’s Lifesaving Award. In 2017, Larry was also selected by his peers as Longview Police Department’s Rookie of the Year. In January 2018, Larry was again recognized and awarded as the Officer of the Month for his continuous dedication to duty. At the Department, Larry was known for his contagiously calm demeanor. He was loved and respected by all of his fellow officers. The true embodiment of a quiet professional, Larry had a work ethic that rivaled any of his fellow officers.
When not at work, Larry could be found spending time with his family or wandering the aisles of Home Depot pondering his next outdoor project. Larry took pride in his yard and loved working to keep the grass green and his flowerbeds beautiful.
He was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Solomon and grandfathers, Charles Solomon and Richard Saenz.
Larry is survived his wife, Shawna; sons, Kameron and Jace; his father, Larry Solomon, Sr.; sisters, Regina Gibson; Tasha Vargas (Silvester); and Trisha Heard (Robert); brothers, Marcus Rhine (Kristen); Joshua Rhine; and Anthony Dixon; as well as grandmothers, Faye Hodge and Rose Mary Avila.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock in the evening. A Life Celebration funeral service will be held. Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11 o’clock in the in the morning in the auditorium of Woodland Hills Baptist Church with fellow officer, Pastor LaDarian Brown officiating.
Interment in Hall Cemetery, Long Branch, TX on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. The Longview Police Department’s Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.
Services for Mr. Solomon are handled exclusively The Cammack Family, Directors of Funerals.
