Ollie Lue Cross
LONGVIEW — Ollie “Lue” Cross (Nickname Rusty) of Longview, passed away on June 17, 2022. She was born January 8, 1944, at Taylor Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Mozella (Orr) and Roy Neal.
She was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and attended some classes at Kilgore Jr. College. She was retired January 2000 from the University of Texas Health Center at Tyler and also TJX Corporation March of 2004. In her many years of employment, she had worked at KYKX Radio (Country Girl), OSCO Drug, Harris Construction, Rich’s Machinery, and also for James Adams, MD, and John R. Loftis, MD. Most recently she was employed at Caddo Lake State Park.
Lue was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Renee Kelly, her parents and her half-sister, Ettie Lee (Neal) Williams, also former husband Roy Suddeth and stepson Byron Suddeth.
She is survived by her stepson Jeff Suddeth, Lyndy Humphrey and their families and stepdaughter Suzy Suddeth. A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her body was donated to Southwestern Medical Center. It was her request to not have a memorial service. She asked that any donations in her memory be made to Neal McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network or the charity of your choice.
