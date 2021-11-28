O’Neal Brightwell
KILGORE — Harvey “O’Neal” Brightwell, age 90, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 where he lived with his son Shayne in Kilgore, TX.
O’Neal was born August 3, 1931 in Kilgore, TX to Walter J. and Beatrice Nixon Brightwell who had a total of fourteen children all raised in Henderson, TX where O’Neal excelled in football eventually leading to an athletic scholarship with TCU.
Around 1950, he married his former spouse Jerry Ann Pruett from Kilgore, they had four children, Dana, Kelly, Becky and Shayne. Together, they owned and operated Pruett Electric and Lighting in Kilgore for many years. O’Neal later married Carol Brightwell from Nacogdoches, TX.
O’Neal was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol; his brothers Walter Jr., Arther, Floyd, Burl, William Paul, and Olin, his sisters Murtis, Oweene, Valerie, Jessie and Lyn; his daughters Dana Payne and Becky Brightwell; and his grandson Blake Brightwell.
O’Neal is survived by his sister Mary Jansen and brother Charles Brightwell, son Kelly Brightwell and wife Crystal, his son Shayne Brightwell; his grandchildren Wes, Chad, Lacy, Jonathon, Dalton, Elizabeth, Trevor,Brandon and Bailey, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to give a very special “Thank You” to his wonderful caregiver, Shannon White, who went above and beyond for many years and Heart to Heart Hospice who graciously helped our loved one transition peacefully.
Graveside services will be Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crims Chapel Cemetery, Henderson, TX.
