Ora Belle Russell
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Ora Belle Russell will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Broughton officiating. Burial will be in the Daingerfield Cemetery, with arrangements under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Ora Belle was born on June 20, 1929 in Daingerfield to Olin and Bessie Mae Jones Goodwin. She died on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Texas Heritage National Bank after 40 plus years. Ora Belle was a member of the “Greatest Generation” that lived her life supporting and championing Daingerfield. She was active and contributed to her family, friends and civic endeavors; or as the face that greeted you at Texas Heritage National Bank where she enjoyed the interaction of her fellow citizens and friends for so many years.
Ora Belle was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd Casey Russell, brothers T. Goodwin and Ross Goodwin.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Jerry and Linda Russell of Longview, Randy and Marillyn Russell of Friendswood; daughter and son-in-law Janet and Dan Graham of Stillwater, Ok.; grandchildren John Cason Russell of Longview, Tara Russell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Colin and Deena Russell of Carlsbad, NM, Jeramie Tidwell of Stillwater, Ok., Chris and Diana Graham of Moore, Ok., and Meagan and Austin Townley of Stillwater, Ok.. She had 12 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Also not to be forgotten her lifetime friends and classmates Hawk Freeman and Dot Hixson.
Special thanks to Parkview Assisted Living and Compass Hospice for all they did for our Mom.
Due to Covid 19 family asks that you please wear your mask and social distance.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
