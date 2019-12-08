(Sailor or Jack)1936-2019
Oris Burch passed away peacefully in Tatum on December 1st, 2019 at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final hours. He was born on August 12th, 1936 in Ohio to Jack William and Margaret Kirk Burch. After their deaths, he was raised by his foster dad C.W. Pegg. Oris joined the Navy in 1953 at the age of 17 and made numerous trips to the Antartica on Icebreakers and aircraft as well as traveling the world during his naval career. He retired in 1974 as a 1st Class Petty Officer. Oris moved to Tatum after retiring from the Navy and began working at the Martin Creek Power Plant for 22 years for H.B. Zachry and Flour Daniels, where everyone called him “Sailor”. Married Lucy Sipes Burch July 8th, 1960 while both were in the Navy stationed in Virginia. Oris is survived by his wife Lucy Burch, daughter Sandy Jo Burch King and her husband Davies King, son Christopher Alan Burch and his wife Danielle Burch, his grandson Gavin Gage Burch. Graveside Service will be at a later date.
