Otis Thrash

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Thrash passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Willows of Kilgore. He was born July 10, 1939 at his grandmother’s house in the Liberty community to the late William and Rosie Birdwell Thrash and spent all of his life in East Texas. Early in his career, Mr. Thrash was bi vocational. He was an ordained minister and preached at Wright City Assembly of God and Hallsville First Assembly of God as well as worked as an electrician for R&E Electric and Industrial Electric in Lonestar. He was a man of many talents and enjoyed an expanded musical career which included being the Music Director at North Shore Baptist Church, playing the piano, and writing songs. He loved to cook and decorate cakes, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed writing poetry. Mr. Thrash was a member of Eastview Church of God in Kilgore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosie Birdwell Thrash; wife of almost 61 years, Vivian Thrash; brothers and sisters, Burness O. Thrash, Freddie lee Thrash, Joe Erving Thrash, Henry Edward Thrash, Thurresteen Gaddy, Andrew Jackson Thrash, William Claudie Thrash, Richard Thrash, Sarah Ann Thrash, Pete Thrash; and daughter-in-law, Sue Thrash.
Survivors include his children, Barbara Miles and husband Travis of Tyler, Vinson Thrash of Liberty City, Evelyn Logan and husband Mike of Liberty City, and Sandra Woodbury and husband Andre’ of Tyler; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brian Logan, Trey Morris, David Woodbury, Mike Logan, Braden Miles, and Camiren Miles. Honorary pallbearer will be Rev. Donnie Points.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
