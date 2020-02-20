Ouida Faye Whitis

Faye was born in DeBerry, Texas, on January 15, 1927 to the late John and Lula Howell. She married her love, “Bill” William Lynn Whitis on November 26, 1954, who preceded her in death in 2013. They were members of Mobberly Baptist Church for over 60 years and belonged to the “Open Door” Sunday school class. They were a great blessing to Bill and Faye over the years.
Faye was preceded in death by seven siblings, Coretta Nix, John H. Howell, Dena Caruthers, Geneva Lovil, Dorothy Hughes, Wanda Harrington, and Patricia Irwin; a son, Billy Michael bright; and a grandson, Matthew Bryan.
Faye is survived by three sons and their wives, Hal and Angie Whitis of Longview, Bill and Jan Whitis of Marshall, Ralph and Tamsie Whitis of Longview; and daughter, Becky Bryan of Fort Worth; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; very special friends, Ralph and Lee Vetter, Pat Hulley, Joyce Carlisle, Jane Strong, Pat Powell, Kay Pickett, Keith and Donna Blanton and Wayne Moseley.
The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and Interim Healthcare for their ultimate care and concern extended to mother. A special thanks to the caregivers that gave Mother 24/7 love and attention.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill T. Whitis, Colin Bright, Larry Lancaster, Kent Bickham, Keith Blanton, and Wayne Moseley.
Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Mrs. Whitis will be available for viewing on Thursday, February 20, at the funeral home. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. for a graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview.
The family request that memorial donations be made in Faye's name to the charity of your choice.
