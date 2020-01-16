Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
GLADEWATER — Services For Ozell Pete Miller, 85, Gladewater, will be Saturday January 18, Noon at Rising Star COGIC Gladewater. Burial will follow in Red Rock Cemetery, Red Rock Community. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements Pete, was born August 31, 1934 in Gladewater. He died January 11, at his residence. Visitation will be 1 p m until 6 p m at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
