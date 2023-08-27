Paige Green McFadden
AUSTIN, TX — Mrs. Leslie Paige Green McFadden, known lovingly as Paige, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas, after a long illness. Born on January 17, 1964, she spent her 59 years enriching the lives of everyone around her with her kindness, love, and creativity. She is survived by her husband, Dana, daughters Alaina and Audrey, parents Wes and Shirley Green of Longview, and siblings Jon and Leigh and their families of Austin.
A service to honor Paige’s life will be held on Sunday, September 24 from 2pm to 5pm at The Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road, Longview, Texas. All are welcome.
The family is raising funds to make a donation to Paige’s beloved Fuentes Elementary School in Kyle, Texas, where she taught for many years. The donation will be used to install a much-needed shade structure, creating a lasting legacy in Paige’s honor to benefit the children and faculty of the school. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation at https://gofund.me/dbc7e13d.
