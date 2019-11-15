Pam Martin Surles

Pam was born July 27, 1957 in Archer City, Texas to Charlie and Glenda Nelson Martin. She graduated high school in Archer City and attended Texas Tech University where she graduated with a degree in child development. She married Willie Surles July 19, 1980 and her love for him never wavered. She was blessed with the birth of son, Scott, in 1987 and provided the best example of motherhood. Pam was excited to embrace daughter-in-law, Alyssa as a part of her loved ones in 2015.
Pam spent her life in service to others. Working with young children and their families brought her immense joy and fulfillment. She directed the Asbury House Child Enrichment Center for over thirty years where she literally changed the lives of thousands of children and their families. She continued that work at First Christian Prep school. She always greeted every child with a bucket full of love and encouragement and will be known to them forever as Miss Pam.
Pam was frequently recognized for her volunteer work within the community. Her latest passion was the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Even faced with a life-altering illness, Pam found a way to help others by encouraging everyone to have a healthier lifestyle. She took on the challenge as always, with courage and grace.
Pam truly cared about the people in her life. She was devoted to her family and was a caring friend. She was a great listener and was always ready to help in both good times and bad. Recently her mother-in-law, Sallie moved to Longview and Pam took charge of her care. Very quickly she knew all the staff and residents of the care facility by name, and brightened the place when she entered the building.
Pam loved to travel and enjoyed many great vacations with family and friends over the years. She was recently able to visit Italy and New York City, removing both from her bucket list.
She loved cruising in her red convertible, morning walks with Chance, listening to live music, outings with friends, and being outdoors. She was devoted to her dachshunds, Van Morrison, her Dad’s tacos, and chocolate. She will be remembered for her vivacious personality, her sense of humor and her smile.
Pam is survived by her husband Willie Arthur Surles of Longview; son Scott Martin Surles and wife Alyssa of Fort Worth; Mother Glenda Martin Nicklas and husband Will of Wichita Falls; sister Debie Martin of Lubbock; sister Cindy Martin and husband David Lanehart of Lubbock; and her beloved dachshund, Chance. Pam will also be missed by a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her father Charlie Lee Martin of Archer City.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 15 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview. Services will be Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Longview.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, 320 S. Center, Longview, Texas, 75601.
