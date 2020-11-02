Pamela Ann Williams Jones
LONGVIEW — Pamela Ann Williams Jones, age 65, of Longview, Texas, died Friday, October 30, 2020.
Mrs. Jones was born March 12, 1955, in Hope, Arkansas and was retired from the City of Longview. Pam was a devoted grandmother and adored her grandchildren. Her biggest joy was attending all their many activities and sporting events and being their biggest fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Bea Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Buddy Jones of Longview; her children, Jaime McBride-Scott of Longview, Jesse McBride, and wife Tiffany of Redwater, and Julie Franklin and husband, Justin of Longview; nine grandchildren, Karsyn Barragan, Stockton McBride, Ruger Franklin, Kamdyn Scott, Kennedy McBride, Remi Franklin, Landen Manley, Kingston Scott, and Kaylan McBride; one great-grandchild, Kyler McBride; two step-daughters, April Jones and Carrie Moon, two step-grandchildren, Corrie Moon and Noah Sexton; and one step-great-grandchild, Caiden Alvarez.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens North Chapel, with Bro. Jim Franklin officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online registration is at www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump tweets about stolen East Texas signs
- Longview man accused of sexual assault of child younger than 14
- Woman charged in Longview arson-related deaths deemed competent for trial
- Cold front to drop temps 20 degrees below normal in Longview area
- Lakeport Skinner's becomes Spring Market
- Clean and scream: Longview haunted car wash offers Halloween fun
- Hallsville man killed in Lubbock small plane crash
- COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Longview Christmas parade
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Longview arts groups seek relief, but mayor not easing restrictions on gatherings
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.