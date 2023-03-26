Pamela Heart Horton
LONGVIEW — On March 11, 2023, Pamela Horton accepted God’s call to join His heavenly choir.
Pam was born in Longview, Texas on October 26, 1953, to Charles and June Hart. Her education began at Pine Tree elementary, and she graduated from Longview High School in 1972. She was a proud member of the Mean Green marching machine band. After HS she continued her education at Stephen F. Austin State University and received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1976.
Pam and David Horton wed in Hallsville in 1984. It was a wonderful day for both of them.
In 1989 she returned to school at East Texas State University and graduated with a master’s degree in library science in 1992. It may be added that she graduated with high honors from both universities. During her 33 year career in education, she taught at Irving, Longview, and Kilgore. Her passion was educating children through books. She retired as librarian at Hudson Pep Elementary with many fond memories.
Pam was known for her smile, laugh, and positive outlook. She loved to travel and explore new adventures. At home she was passionate about growing flowers especially roses. She was an active member of the Civic Garden Club of Kilgore and First Baptist Church, Kilgore.
She will be remembered by her husband David and son Jeremy, brother Steve and wife Debbie along with her mother June Lassiter. Her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also grieve the loss.
A family directed memorial celebration is set for 11am, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Kilgore, 501 E. North St., with pastor David Berryhill officiating.
