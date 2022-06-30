Pamela Jean Allen
GILMER — Funeral services for Pamela Allen, 65, of Gilmer, will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. J. N. Metcalf officiating. Reception to follow for family and friends. The family will receive friends at 5:00 pm prior to the service. Pam was born September 13, 1956, to Albert Luther and Jean Ann Terry Anderson, in Ft. Worth, Texas and passed from this life June 23, 2022.
Pam was a homemaker, a dog breeder, and a crafter. She had so many talents from crocheting, needlepoint, cross stitch, quilting, journaling and cooking. She had big dreams of using her talent always to make the world somehow beautiful by giving away and/or selling her crafts or preparing meals for loved ones. She had a great love of ALL animals her entire life. There was never a time in her life she didn’t have some sort of pet. She was unique even in the fact that wild animals would connect to her with little to no effort including deer, squirrels, and birds. She loved her family. She always wanted everyone to know her door was always open to anyone who needed it. She loved big family gatherings the most. Despite the stress of organizing a big family gathering, she would prepare huge spread of food for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas that sometimes took days to start prepping for. Afterward, she sat back watching and soaking in all those around talking and bonding. She didn’t prepare for events as often as she aged but it was what she enjoyed the most. She loved seeing the family her and Jack had a hand in molding and loved that it was growing. There was no doubt she found the love of her life when she met Jack. It is comforting to know she no longer has to try and manage life without him. She missed him deeply. They are together now forever pain free, worry free, at peace and forever loved by those left behind.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, April Simmons (Jason), Michael Allen (Melissa), Adam Brown (Tiffany), Jeannie Hurst (Shannon), and Hallie Allen; mother, Jean Bryant; sisters, Lisa Gonzalez, Dawn Anderson, and Lana Bowers; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Allen, in 2021.
