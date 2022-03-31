Pamela McCellon
LONGVIEW — Pamela McCellon, 57, of Longview Texas, passed away March 26, 2022.
She was born to the late Charles and June McCellon, Sep. 09, 1964, in Gilmer, Texas. Pam graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1983 and received a BS in Psychology from Stephen F. Austin University in 1987.
Pam is survived by one child, her daughter: Rose LaBay. She is also survived by many other loving family members.
Pam had a loving and kind soul. She especially loved animals and cared deeply for her two cats, Angelica and Theo. She passed her appreciation of animals onto her daughter. Pam was immensely proud of her daughter and family. She is now with her parents and at peace.
The memorial will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Butcher Shop 102 Lehigh St, Longview, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family insists that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.