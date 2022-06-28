Pamela Smith Sharp
BECKVILLE— Graveside funeral service for Ms. Pam Sharp, 71, of Beckville, will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Connor Cemetery in Beckville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
Ms. Pam Sharp was born on Friday, February 15, 1951, to parents John Woods Smith and Ruby Elaine Harris Smith. She passed this life on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
She was raised and schooled in Beckville graduating with the class of 1969. After graduating high school, she attended Panola College.
She worked for many years with her father at JW Smith Enterprises and as a medical billing specialist. She was raised of Baptist faith. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to spend time with her family, her children, and her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her time fishing, sewing, quilting, shopping for antiques and going on trips to Canton. She loved to play skip-bo and 42.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Smith and a very special friend, Judy Carpenter.
She is survived by her children, Susan Sharp Ramo and her husband Randy of Longview, Ron Sharp and wife Sherri of Beckville and Merianne Sharp of Beckville; grandchildren, Blake Ramo, Abbie Sharp, Jackson Lundy, Mary Kate Sharp, Kaden Ramo, and Jay Horan and his wife Victoria; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, and Sloan Horan; a special cousin whom she considered her sister, Cindy McGuire, and husband Gary of Beckville, as well as a host of friends and numerous family members.
Serving as pallbearers are Sid Harris, Kim Harris, Willie Harris, Lynn Harris, Will Harris, Clay McGuire, Dwain McGuire, and James Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Gary, Craig Gary, and Gary McGuire.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Nancy Mitchell, Melissa Carter, Andi Hudson, and Cindy McGuire for the care they gave to Pam over the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to MD Anderson in Houston, Texas.
