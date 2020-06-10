Pamela Sue Morrow
Pamela Sue Morrow
TYLER — Pamela Sue Morrow passed away on June 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Pam was born in Lufkin, Texas on March 14, 1960, to Hayne and Beatric Morrow. She graduated from Longview High School in 1978, Kilgore College in 1993 and UT Tyler in 1998. Pam retired from UT Tyler in 2018.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Hayne and step-mother Gayla of Longview; sisters Cindy Morrow Jones of Tyler, Jayne Morrow Wise and husband Jerry of Longview, and Bertha Youngs Miltner of Dallas; her aunt, Carolyn Ginn of Stafford, TX and cousin Cristen Ginn of Satfford, TX; her nephew Keenun Morrow Wise; and her beloved pets Huckleberry and Darcy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 PM at Providence Baptist Church, 4105 McCann Rd., in Longview with Dr. Rick Webb officiating.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.