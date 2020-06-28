Pastor Samuel Lawson is survived by a host of family members including many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pastor Samuel Lawson was born on August 17, 1939 to Roy Sr. and Isabella Lawson of White Oak Texas and preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Ina Marie Lawson of Longview Texas; who passed away on March 1, 2014.
Pastor Samuel Lawson spent over (40) years in Law enforcement with Longview Police Dept, Gregg County Sheriff’s Dept, a Bailiff for Honorable Judge Khroury; before becoming Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 in Longview, Texas.
Pastor Samuel Lawson was called in to ministry in 1980, and was the pastor of several churches throughout his lifetime: Sherman Chapel Baptist Church, St. James Baptist Church--Gladewater, Texas.East Springfield Baptist Church--Gilmer Texas and Pastor Lawson was a devoted father and husband, who enjoyed his community, giving back to his community, and fellowshipping with parishioners. He was a people person; he enjoyed helping others.
Pastor Lawson was surrounded by love during his final days--hours, and recommitted his life to Jesus Christ before quietly and peacefully slipping away into the bosom of ABBA Father.
“Then I heard a voice from heaven say, “Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.” “Yes,” says the spirit, “they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them.” --Revelation 14:13
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. There will be no Funeral or Wake Service for Pastor Samuel Lawson per daughter and granddaughter, who reside in Atlanta, Ga.
If you’d like to make a donation in loving memory of Pastor Samuel Lawson; please make donations to: The American Diabetes Association (ADA).
“We will miss you daddy, your smile, your playfulness, your hearty laughter, your unwavering love and your resilience—we release you ‘in love’ to join your wife, parents and family members in heaven, with a new body.”
