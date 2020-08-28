Pat Collier

Pat is preceded in death by his precious wife, Mary Ann; and his daughter Cathy, whom he lovingly cared for until her passing. Also preceding Pat were his parents; brothers, Bobby and Mike; and sister-in-law, Sylvia.
Family and friends were treasures to Pat. He was so very proud of his children and their spouses, Debbie and Kim Frazier; Angie and Todd Guest; and Amy and Randy Curtis; grandchildren, Klancey and Jeremy Cox, Taylor and Lauren Guest, Grant Guest, Emma Guest, Avery and Johnson Miller and Aly Curtis; great-grandchildren, Koven and Josh Bruce, Lilly Wright, Ollie Cox, and Annie Keith Miller. Pat is also survived by brother, Joe Collier; sisters-in-law, Alice Collier, Doris Collier, and Jeri Hartung; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Pat adored spending time with each and every one of his family members and cherished the large family gatherings at the farm.
Pat was a 1949 Longview High School graduate. While in high school Pat was a standout athlete and went on to play football along with big brother Bobby at SMU. Pat was very proud to be a Lobo and Mustang alumni and was a very active supporter of both his entire life.
While in junior high school, Pat fell for a pretty, perky young lady who became his sweetheart for life. Pat and Mary Ann were married for 63 devoted years. Pat and Mary Ann went on to have four daughters and Pat was fortunate to join in the ownership of the family business along with his parents and brothers, Collier Furniture Company. He loved working alongside his family and serving the needs of folks from all around the area.
Pat was devoted to his wife, his business, his friends, and his church, First United Methodist where he and Mary Ann were members of the Newnham Sunday School Class and were permanent fixtures in his pew for the early church service.
There was always a multitude of activities that Pat supported! He was a dance fan, a sports fan, and enjoyed watching and participating in sporting events. Pat was a huge Lobo fan and enjoyed games routinely, holding the same season tickets for decades.
Friend to all, Pat would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere - ball games, cruises, or social gatherings. He and Mary Ann simply loved people, getting to know folks, and adding new names to their ever growing Christmas card mailing list. People were drawn to this joyful, energetic couple...who are now once again reunited. Both will forever be missed by so very many.
The Family would like to thank our caregivers who helped us with dad this past year.
Funeral services will be held at Rader Funeral Home, Saturday, August 29, at 3:00pm with visitation immediately following the service.
In Pat Collier’s memory, do as Pat did:
Support your local team, regularly attend your church, deliver Christmas pies to friends, volunteer to say the prayer at family gatherings and give to your favorite charity.
