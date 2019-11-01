spotlight
Pat Henry Stewart
Pat Henry Stewart
GILMER — Mr. Pat Henry Stewart, 79, of Gilmer, TX was born on June 24, 1940 in Tyler, MO to the late Frank and Meryl (Edwards) Stewart. He passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home in Gilmer. Mr. Stewart worked for NASA for many years. Pat is survived by his wife, Virginia Lovejoy; son, Mitch Stewart and wife, Ann Marie, and Jason Stewart; step daughter, Stephanie Fortson and husband, Larry, Jr.; sister, Delana Carter; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death his parents; son, Rex Stewart; and eight brothers and sisters. Memorial service for Mr. Stewart will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at East Mountain Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.