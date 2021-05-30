Pat Long
GILMER — Patsy “Pat” Long, caring mother, Nana, sister and friend, passed away May 27, 2021 after a battle with Lupus. She was 77. Born to James and Ruth Snow on October 3, 1943 in Gilmer and raised in Pritchett, Pat was an active member of the community and worked various jobs during her lifetime. She married Tom Long on March 9, 1963 and he preceded her in death. As a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer, she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, baking and sharing her love with family and friends.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Kim and husband, Dr. Douglas Lewis of Copper Canyon; sister, Jan Ray and husband, Tommy of Pritchett; brother Neil Snow and wife, Wanda of Pritchett; brother-in-law, Bill Long of Tyler; grandchildren, Anna Lewis of McKinney, Zachary Lewis of Copper Canyon, Nicholas Lewis and wife, Caroline of Lantana, great-grandson, Oliver “Ollie” Lewis and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all the wonderful friends and family members she leaves behind. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Bo Prince officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Upshur County, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the charity of your choice on her behalf.
