LONGVIEW — Mass of Christian Burial for Pat “Mimi” Behanick, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4th, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation after the rosary from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Pat was born on February 2, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died on October 29, 2019, in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
