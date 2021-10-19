Pat Mitchell
GILMER — Memorial services for Pat Mitchell, 60, of Gilmer, Texas are scheduled for 6:00 pm, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Pat was a lifelong resident of Upshur County. The family will receive friends at 5:00 pm prior to the service.
Pat was born January 13, 1961, in Gilmer, Texas, to Juan “Cotton” and Maxine Stocks Mitchell and passed from this life October 14, 2021, in Gilmer, Texas, from pancreatic cancer. He was a loving son, brother, father, Poppy, and friend.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Maxine Mora; brother, Mark Mitchell and his wife, Tammy; his daughters, Evangelina Henson and her husband, Scott, Katrina Hutchins (Brandon Davenport), and Sarina Danner (Donny Allen); and his grandchildren, Taylor, Grace and her husband, Corben, Kenzie, Christian, Asa, Carson, and Liam.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan “Cotton” Mitchell. Pat will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 100 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite A, Longview, Texas 75605.
Please visit Pat’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
