Pat Smith McGuffin
LONGVIEW — Pat Smith McGuffin (Mimi) passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
Born on July 13, 1925 in Corsicana, Texas to Claude Wesley Smith and Ruby Jo Smith, Pat grew up in Kilgore with her brothers, Robert Smith and Claude Smith Jr. Pat met Jack McGuffin at High School, became high school sweethearts and married prior to his deployment for WWII. She and Jack were married for 64 years. After the War, Pat and Jack lived in Kilgore and moved to Longview in 1964. She was a dedicated Mother, avid reader, talented seamstress, had a love of cooking especially for family during the holidays, and world traveler. She was also devoted to the family pets, most recently her cat, Little Man. She believed her greatest achievement was her family - 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Jack McGuffin, her parents, her two brothers and oldest daughter, Judy McGuffin Frederick (Gary). She is survived by her children Michael J. McGuffin, Susan McGuffin Wallace, Peggy Vaughan (Johnny) and Larry McGuffin (Terry). Pat had a special relationship with her grandchildren Michael Frederick (Kelly), Robert Frederick (Jamie), Elizabeth Swanson (Brett), Kristine Poland (Richard), Andrea Hutson (Steve), Jennifer Powers (Steve), Brian McGuffin (Kayla), Leigh Scott (Weston) and great-grandchildren Ben and Jack Frederick, Mikaela and Genevieve Mowell, Haddon, Caleb and Sarah Frederick, Oliver Cole and Charlie Swanson, Lillian and Sawyer Poland, Hunter, Tyler and Nolan Hutson, Jett, Rocky and Rex Powers. Additional family members include Hadley Hendrick, Donna Ward (Russell), and Kelly Lugar (John).
Pat’s family wishes to express profound appreciation to Drs. Carl Earnest, Adam Yu, and Samir Germinwalla and her caregivers for their dedication and compassionate care provided for many years.
Memorial Services for Pat McGuffin will be held on August 27, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home Chapel, Longview, Texas at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church (400 North Fredonia Street, Longview, Texas 75601.
