Patricia A. Rogers-Robb
LONGVIEW — Patricia A. Rogers-Robb passed away on November 23, 2020 at Longview Regional Hospital. Patricia was born in Mount Pleasant, Texas on August 5, 1937. Patricia is survived by her husband Ralph Robb, daughter Kristi Rogers-Keckler, grandson Chanse Keckler, granddaughter Pride Primmer and her husband Artie Primmer, great grandchildren Madison, Megan, Ayden and Dean, her sisters Gayle Mitchell and Sondra Freeman along with many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jimmy E. Rogers, son Todd S. Rogers, mother Ola L. Dunn and father Oscar D. Dunn.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Judson, 2038 Farm to Market Road Longview, TX 75605 at 10:00am on Monday November 30, 2020. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Judson Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
