Patricia Ann Grieger Schlosser

Her current residence was Cedar Hill, Texas. She was born in Fargo, North Dakota on October 4, 1949 to Donna and LeRoy Grieger (deceased), and lived and graduated in Wheatland, North Dakota. She is survived by her mother, Donna Grieger, one uncle, Unkie, and a special cousin, Bonnie Zieske. She has 6 siblings; Linda and spouse, Clay Randell of Bivins, TX, Kathy Hendricks of Longview, TX, Kenny Grieger of Winona, TX, Dee and spouse Steve Derrick of Longview, TX, and Dennis and spouse Marlene Grieger of Diana, TX, and Michael Grieger (deceased).
Pat married Nickolas LeRoy Schlosser December 7, 1968 in St Paul, Minnesota. Their love and dedication for each other was apparent. He was the love of her life. Her children are Debbie and spouse Stan Johnson of Clarissa, MN, Terry and spouse Tammy Schlosser of Jacksonville, FL, Mark Schlosser of San Diego, CA, Kelly and spouse Hal Morrison of Longview, TX, and Tammy and spouse Andy Easterling of Cedar Hill, TX. She has numerous grandkids, great grandkids, cousins, nieces, nephews, and family friends and loved each and every one of them. Pat was the ROCK and GLUE to our family – we are telling you this as if you didn’t know already!! Her family knew what was going on with each other’s families because she kept in touch with everyone as she was the QUEEN of letter writing and card sending! If she knew you, you got a card or letter from her at some point in your life! She was an extraordinary woman, and we were all blessed to have known her. She had met and kept in touch with many, many friends and co-workers (which is too numerous to list) over her 70 years. You added so much joy to her life. Her family would like to shout out a big THANK YOU to each and every one of you.
Visitation will be December 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Downtown Longview, Texas – 209 E. South Street – at the ROC from 10:30am – 1:00pm. Service will begin at 1:00pm. This date is very special as it would have been Nick and Pat’s 51st anniversary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Pilot Club of Longview at P.O. Box 2974, Longview, TX 75606-2974 (she was a past Pilot member) or First
United Methodist at 128 N. Roberts Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 – both are great organizations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.