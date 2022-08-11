Patricia Ann Kyle
LONGVIEW — Patricia Ann Adcock Kyle was born on March 24, 1941, in San Marcos, Texas to Auvel and Viola Adcock. Pat graduated from San Marcos High School, and then soon after her family moved to Gallup, New Mexico. In Gallup, she met the love of her life, Robert Campbell Kyle. The two were then married in 1963 and were blessed with two daughters, Kimberly Kay Kyle Engelke and Kileen Kit Kyle Gaddis.
In 1976 they moved to Longview, Texas to open Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. Pat and her family attended Spring Hill First Baptist Church until 1982 and then joined Mobberly Baptist Church. In her final years, she attended Mobberly Baptist Church and Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
Pat constantly prayed over her family, friends, and sometimes even her pool. She was a member of various painting groups and bible studies. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, painting, and creating stained glass art. She loved all her friends that she made over the years.
She was extremely active with her great-grandchildren attending FFA shows, archery competitions, football, and cheerleading. She never missed an event.
Pat was heavily involved in making sure her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew about the saving grace of Jesus Christ and how to swim, as she enjoyed swimming in the San Marcos River and her pool.
She is survived by daughters Kimberly Kay Engelke and Kileen Kit Gaddis and her husband Kenny Gaddis. Her brothers Weldon “Bud” Adcock and wife Eileen, and Terry Adcock and wife Barbara. Her seven grandchildren, Caleb Engelke and wife Alicia, Kyle Engelke, Jessica Elmer, and husband Clay, Steven Gaddis and wife Jeri, Chelsea Haden and husband Christopher, Maddison Gaddis, Sean Gaddis, and wife Faith. The real apples of her eye were her 8 great-grandchildren. Klaus Engelke, Ethan and Landen Elmer, Carter and Camden Gaddis, Raeleigh and Hailee Mae Haden, and Baby Julia Gaddis coming soon. Along with a multitude nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her parents Auvel and Viola Adcock, sister Shirley Wickersham and her loving husband Robert “Bob” Kyle.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 15th at 4 pm at Radars Funeral Home Judson Road in Longview.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Bible Society or Saint Jude’s Children Hospital. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
