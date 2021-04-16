Patricia Ann Maddox (Swindell)
GILMER — Services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Swindell Maddox, 72, of Gilmer, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, Alba, with Bro. Byron George officiating under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba.
Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Alba.
Mrs. Maddox passed away April 13, 2021, in Longview. She was born September 21, 1948, in Alba, to James Marshall and Dorothy Eugene Taylor Swindell. On September 23, 1988, she married Phil Maddox in White Oak. Patricia had lived the last 35 years in the Longview and Gilmer area and was a Baptist. She worked for Longview Regional Medical Center for 26 years as a data processor, then for 7 years, at Acclaim Radiology Management in Longview. Patricia loved to take her granddaughter shopping. She also loved her work, hummingbirds, and windmills. She is preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Tres Najera; and mother-in-law, Nell Maddox.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Phil Maddox of Gilmer; son, Jerry Lynn Foust, Jr. of Alba; three sisters, Glenda Parks, Vickie Hass, and Gay Hayes all of Alba; granddaughter, Matty; father-in-law, Jimmy Maddox of White Oak; brother-in-law, James Maddox of Longview; sister-in-law, Dianne Flarity and husband Bubba of White Oak; five nephews, Brandon Flarity of White Oak Clay Hass of Alba, Billy Hayes of Alba, Corey Hass of Quitman, and Shane Holland of Greenville; two nieces, Tammy Byron of Alba and Wendi Hayes of Mineola; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Billy Hayes, Trevor Byron, Tyston Stewart, Corey Hass, Caynn Hass, T.J. Byron, and Refugio Zavala.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree in memory of Patricia.
The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m., Friday, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rare East Texas cougar sighting confirmed in photo
- Pine Tree ISD mom upset virtual learners cannot attend prom
- Police investigating death of man possibly struck by vehicle in Longview
- End of mask mandate, spring break didn't bring spike in Longview-area COVID-19 cases
- 'I dropped dead': Gregg County JP talks about recovery from massive heart attack
- 'Constitutional carry' bill in Texas Legislature draws opposition
- Text messages: East Texas men charged in Capitol riots expected, wanted 'battle'
- East Texans enjoy barbecue, bands and more at new Gilmer event
- Man arrested after dog attacks, bites man walking in south Longview
- Man gets 30 years in death connected to Longview robbery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.