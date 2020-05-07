Patricia Ann Walker

Pat was born to the late W.E. “Bud” and Mary Evers in Longview, Texas on February 27th, 1934. Her parents instilled a love of Christ in her and her sister, Jean.
In 1977, Pat returned to Longview after almost 25 years in Louisiana. Soon after, she purchased the Village Floral Shoppe on Pine Tree Road, which she owned and operated for over 30 years. Her love of the arts shined through her work in the flower shop.
Once in Longview, Pat became a devoted member of Alpine Church of Christ. Her devotion to the church could be found in her various acts of service.
In 2003, Pat reconnected with Edgar “Ed” Walker, a close friend from high school. Soon after, they married in Longview, Texas. During their 16 years of marriage, the two grew in their faith together and doted on their shiatzu dog, Lexi.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, W.E. “Bud” and Mary Evers. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Edgar “Ed” Walker of Longview, Texas; her sister, Jean Evers Cox of Longview, Texas; her children, Rebecca Bailey Wampler (John) of Tyler, Texas; Mary Bailey Carpenter (Gary) of Fort Worth, Texas; and Chuck Bailey (Marie) of Austin, Texas; her eight grandchildren, Jade Bailey of Austin, Texas; Jaclyn McGuire (Stuart) of London, England; John Wampler II (Lindsay) of Tyler, Texas; Taylor Bailey of Houston, Texas; Lee Carpenter (Deborah) of Houston, Texas; Hunter Bailey of San Antonio, Texas; Ben Carpenter of Fort Worth, Texas; and McGregor Bailey of Dallas, Texas; and four precious great-grandchildren, Harlan, Charles, McCall, and Wynne.
Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, from 5-7 PM (Social distancing guidelines will be in effect). Due to current restrictions, the family will gather for a private service on Saturday, May 9, at 2:00 PM. Afterwards, friends are welcome to join the family at Rosewood Park in Longview, Texas where she will be interred.
The pallbearers will be Pat’s five grandsons; John Wampler, Lee Carpenter, Hunter Bailey, Ben Carpenter, McGregor Bailey; and dear friend, Scott Shaw.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Pat’s wonderful caretakers: Amber, Naidean, Summer, and Hospice Nurse April.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
