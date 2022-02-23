Patricia Bean Harrison
DALLAS — Patricia Bean Harrison, 83, of Dallas, formerly of Kilgore, peacefully completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Dallas. Services will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral home in Kilgore with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Cemetery in Kilgore. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, February 24, 2022, for 6 until 8 in the evening.
Patricia, also known as “Patsy,” was born on August 5, 1938, in Kilgore to Foster T. and Ella “Bobbie” Bean. She was a member of the Kilgore High School Class of 1955. She received her B.S. Ed from Texas Christian University in 1959 and was member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Patricia met the love of her life Paul Harrison while working for Sabena Airlines as a Travel Consultant/Ticketing Agent in Dallas at the time. They married on December 21, 1962, and they spent the next 57 years making many loving and happy memories.
Patricia enjoyed antiques and sold them from various shops including her favorite shop, Lady Primrose. She enjoyed art and especially oil painting landscapes and other scenes of nature. She also loved food and travel. Patricia supported many charities and was very active in numerous social clubs in the various places that they called “home,” including the 5 years that they resided in London, England. Her family was the source of her strength and spending time with them was when she was happiest.
Patricia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as grandmother. She was a devoted grandmother and was affectionately known as “Gram.” She was a pillar of strength for all of her loved ones.
Pat cultivated a number of enduring friendships in her life including those with Martha Holley, Annelle White and many lifelong childhood friends. Those bonds were a source of immense joy and comfort in her life.
Patricia was reunited with her parents, husband Paul E. Harrison, sister Betty Shore, and son-in-law Jeffrey D. Rand.
Patricia Harrison is survived by her son Foster Harrison and longtime girlfriend Kathy Norberg of Houston; daughter Paula Rand of Dallas and grandchildren Jourdan E. Harrison and Nathaniel J. Rand; special friend and caregiver for over 7 years, Rita Edore Caraway. She is also survived by her sister Jane (Janie) Henley of Kilgore and many other loving extended family members.
The family wishes to express their sincerest and heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Bristol Hospice Pathways of Dallas for their loving and compassionate care of Patricia during the final days of her earthly journey. They also, wish to thank Canyon Creek Presbyterian Church of Richardson
Memorials may be made in Patricia’s name to the Cure PSP at 1216Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, New Yok 10001 or www.psp.org ; or to Canyon Creek Presbyterian Church at www.canyoncreekpres.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
