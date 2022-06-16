Patricia Brown Erwin
HAWKINS — Service For Patricia Brown Erwin, 77, Hawkins, will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, June 18, at New Hope Church of God In Christ Hwy 80 Hawkins. Burial will follow in The Beaver Cemetery Hawkins.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of service.
Pat, was born on June 6, 1945, in Hawkins and died on June 10, at her residence.
The visitation will be Friday, June 17, from 1 pm until 6 pm At D & D All Faith Chapel, Hwy 80 West and 171 Pear Road.
Family Hour will be 6 pm until 7 pm.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.