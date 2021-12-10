Patricia Chadwick Fuller
LONGVIEW — Patricia Sue Templeton Chadwick was born on June 16, 1943 in Longview, Tx. to the parents of Susie Templeton and James Chadwick.
Patricia graduated high school in 1961 from Mary C. Womack. She attended Kilgore College where she obtained her Vocational Nursing certification in 1967. In 1963, Patricia married Billie Fuller. To this union, four children were born – Babeth, Arbee, Billy and Christopher. A Memorial Service for Patricia Chadwick Fuller will be held on Saturday, December 11th at 11:00 am. at Bethel Temple 1400 S Mobberly Ave, Longview, TX 75602.
