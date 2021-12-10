Patricia Chadwick Fuller
Patricia Chadwick Fuller
LONGVIEW — Patricia Sue Templeton Chadwick was born on June 16, 1943 in Longview, Tx. to the parents of Susie Templeton and James Chadwick.
Patricia graduated high school in 1961 from Mary C. Womack. She attended Kilgore College where she obtained her Vocational Nursing certification in 1967. In 1963, Patricia married Billie Fuller. To this union, four children were born – Babeth, Arbee, Billy and Christopher. A Memorial Service for Patricia Chadwick Fuller will be held on Saturday, December 11th at 11:00 am. at Bethel Temple 1400 S Mobberly Ave, Longview, TX 75602.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.