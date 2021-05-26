Patricia Chevalier
GILMER — Funeral services for Patricia Chevalier, 84, of Gilmer, Texas, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Bishop Dennis Means will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Kelsey Cemetery in Upshur County. The family will receive friends at Croley Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Mrs. Chevalier passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Gilmer. Patricia was born on November 24, 1936, in Upshur County, Texas, to the late Roy and Lacolean Smith Means. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served valiantly for many years in various callings. Her family and faith meant everything to her. Patricia spent countless hours researching her family history and helped many others research their own genealogy along the way. Over the course of many years, she, Peggy Hall, Gaylia Jones, and others, made hundreds of baby quilts and gave them to expecting mothers. She truly lived with a servant’s heart. Patricia is survived by her husband, Azell Chevalier; sons, David Chevalier and wife, Diane and Michael Chevalier and wife, Melissa all of Gilmer; daughter, Charlotte Overstreet and husband, Stan of Longview; sisters, Gaylia Jones and husband, Ray of Gilmer and Debra Leahy and husband, Dennis of Georgia; grandchildren, Kipper Overstreet and wife, Ashley, Kyle Overstreet, Lindsey Overstreet, Amy McKee and husband, Jonathon, Dillon Chevalier and wife, Andrea, Brianne Donaho and husband, Justin, and Emily Chevalier; and great grandchildren, Logan and Landry McKee, Laurel and William Azell Chevalier, Brynlee and Jace Donaho, and Harper and Hadley Overstreet. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jennings Means. For those unable to attend the funeral, the service will broadcast live on the Croley Funeral Home Facebook page. Please leave online condolences at www.croleyfh.net.
