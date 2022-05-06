Patricia D. Knapps
BIG SANDY — Patricia “Pat” D. Knapps, age 75 of Big Sandy, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home. Pat was born in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, August 3, 1946 to the late Paul A. Donnahoe, Sr., and Virgie Ross Donnahoe. Pat finished high school, and earned her degree to practice as an Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1969, which she proudly did until graduating again in 1991, to practice as a Registered Nurse. She was a dedicated caregiver for 52 years, most recently for Aveanna Pediatric Home Health out of Tyler. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Big Sandy. In her down time, Pat loved a good book, sewing, embroidery, and bingo with her friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, ever ready with a witty quip or to anoint you with a new nickname. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of over 50 years, Gerald “Jerry” S. Knapps; brother, Paul Donnahoe, Jr.; grandchildren, Janice Knapps, Joey Knapps, James Alford; and son-in-law, Michael Shaw. She leaves behind three sons, Gerald “Jay” Knapps, Jr. and wife Gail of Big Sandy, Christopher Knapps and wife Melody of Dothan, Alabama, Kevin Knapps and wife Ginger of Gilmer; daughter, Jennifer Shaw of Big Sandy; seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer, Chaplain Robert Stovall officiating; interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pritchett. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
