Patricia DeSain
LONGVIEW — LONGVIEW, TEXAS - Pat would like to announce that she has been requested to be a part of the celestial choir and heavenly orchestra. As an organist, piano teacher, vocalist and lover of great music, she accepted with a full and happy heart, that which her Lord has bestowed on her. All of her earthly talents will no doubt be remembered with great fondness and affection by her family and those she touched throughout her 85 years. For us, her music lives on. Patricia F.(Spitz) DeSain peacefully died after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born June 27, 1935, in Buffalo, New York. She’s preceded in death by her parents, Frank Christopher Spitz and Ruth Eva Dorman Spitz and brother Rodney Dean Spitz. In 1952, at age 16, Pat graduated from Middlesex Valley Central School in Rushville, New York after which she moved to Rochester to study music and opera. It was at that time, she began to date the love of her life, Clifford DeSain. It was on January 1st, 1953, after attending a dance, a midnight movie, and a late supper that Cliff told her he wanted marry her when she turned 18. They were married April 24, 1954, at Middlesex Valley Baptist Church. They moved to Longview, TX, in January of 1963, so that Cliff could attend LeTourneau College. They liked Longview so much they decided to raise their family and build their lives here. Pat and Cliff were active in youth groups and mission work both at Calvary Baptist and at Mobberly for many decades. Going to Youth Camps, teaching VBS, handbells, or choirs, Pat served where ever she was needed and did so willingly. She said her missionary work was through the gift of music and she was excited to share it every Sunday. Pat was the organist for R.G. LeTourneau during his evangelism services and was part of a ladies group that performed. She worked as a librarian at LeTourneau College, a secretary at 1st National Bank, and organist at Calvary Baptist Church. Pat was a Piano Teacher to over 400 students during her 42 yrs of teaching music. Her love for music continued as organist/music director for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Judson Road over the last 25 yrs. Pat absolutely loved serving the Lord through her music. She was a singer, a square dancer, a ham radio operator, a literacy ESL teacher, and a friend and mentor to everyone she met. She volunteered and lived her life in service. In later years, Pat enjoyed writing and was a requested author for NY State Historical Society. She was also a favorite contributor to local newspapers and magazines and was often stopped by those who loved her witty memoirs. She is survived by her husband of 67 yrs., Clifford; son Kevin (Nancy), of O’Fallon, Mo., and daughter Catherine DeSain Murphy of Katy, Tx., Beautiful grand-daughter Chelsea Murphy Davis and husband Colby of Hallsville, Tx; grandsons Austin DeSain and wife Catherine, of St. Louis, Mo. and Josh DeSain and wife Chrissy, of Dubai, UAE, and their mother, Karen DeSain of St. Peters, Mo.. Brothers Frank Spitz of Crescent City, Florida; Ted (Jackie)Spitz of Lake Havasu, and George Spitz of Angelica, New York. And many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home from 12:30-2pm with a funeral service beginning at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Highway 80 Rescue Mission, Calvary Baptist Church, or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Longview, TX.
