Patricia E Scott
LONGVIEW — Patricia Esther Haworth Scott, 91, of Longview, TX, went home to her Lord on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1, 2023. Patricia was born on January 7, 1932, in Indianola, IA, to the late Raymond J. Haworth and Mildred Igo Haworth.
Patricia grew up on Coop farms in Iowa and after graduating from high school was married to her first husband, Gene Williams. She moved to El Paso, TX, in 1954, with her husband and had two children. In 1967 she married her second husband, Joe Bob Scott, and moved to Lubbock, TX, where she had her third child and remained a stay-at-home mom.
Patricia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was known for her sweet smile, infectious laugh, and sense of humor. She was loved by all who knew her.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy, and sister Dorotha. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joe Bob Scott; son Steve Williams and wife Sandy Williams; daughter Cathy Howard and husband Ricky; daughter Jody Velde and husband Jamie Velde; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Patricia requested not to have a public service and in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 101 W Hawkins Pkwy #7, Longview, TX 75605.
Her family extends appreciation to the caring staff at Brookdale Senior Facility in Longview and The Hospice of East Texas.
Cremation services provided by East Texas Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eastman Chemical Co. considers $800 million project at Longview plant
- Business Beat: Permitting begins for business park project
- Divorces granted: Jan. 16-20, 2023
- Founder of Longview Ballet Theatre celebrated at Arts!Longview Honors
- One person shot, injured at Longview apartments
- Man pleads guilty in drunken-driving wreck near Longview that killed 2 children
- Search continues for missing boater
- UT Tyler University Academy-Longview set to expand campus
- LISD approves 2023-24 school calendar
- Lawsuits filed: Jan. 16-20, 2023
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.